  • search

22 injured as tent collapses during PM Modi's address

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    At least 22 people have been injured after a portion of the tent collapsed during PM Narendra Modi's rally in Midnapore on Monday. PM instructed the SPG personnel to look after the people and attend to the injured.

    Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi

    The tent, officials said, was erected next to the main entrance of the rally venue to shelter people from the rain, reported PTI.

    According to officials, the prime minister saw the tent collapsing while he was in the middle of his speech. He immediately instructed SPG personnel standing next to him to look after the people and attend to the injured.

    Later, PM Modi visited the injured in the hospital after his speech. One of the injured, who is meeting the PM for the first time, asked PM Modi for an autograph and the PM obliged. 

    More details awaited.

    Read more about:

    narendra modi bjp west bengal

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue