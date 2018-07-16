22 injured as tent collapses during PM Modi's address

At least 22 people have been injured after a portion of the tent collapsed during PM Narendra Modi's rally in Midnapore on Monday. PM instructed the SPG personnel to look after the people and attend to the injured.

The tent, officials said, was erected next to the main entrance of the rally venue to shelter people from the rain, reported PTI.

According to officials, the prime minister saw the tent collapsing while he was in the middle of his speech. He immediately instructed SPG personnel standing next to him to look after the people and attend to the injured.

Look at the adulation for PM Modi.



The lady meets first in the hospital asks PM for an autograph while hardly being able to speak.



Needless to say, PM happily obliged.#BengalWithModi pic.twitter.com/Pvr4JPsata — Nikhil Srivastava (@snikhil_social) July 16, 2018

Later, PM Modi visited the injured in the hospital after his speech. One of the injured, who is meeting the PM for the first time, asked PM Modi for an autograph and the PM obliged.

#WATCH Moments after a portion of tent in PM Narendra Modi’s rally in Midnapore collapsed during his speech today. PM later met the injured in hospital. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/NjvFY7d6Ay — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2018

More details awaited.