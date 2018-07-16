  • search

22 injured as tent collapses during PM Modi's rally in Midnapore

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    At least 22 people have been injured after a portion of the tent collapsed during PM Narendra Modi's rally in Midnapore on Monday. PM instructed the SPG personnel to look after the people and attend to the injured.

    PM Narendra Modi addressing farmers rally in Midnapore. Courtesy: ANI news
    PM Narendra Modi addressing farmers' rally in Midnapore. Courtesy: ANI news

    The tent, officials said, was erected next to the main entrance of the rally venue to shelter people from the rain, reported PTI.

    According to officials, the prime minister saw the tent collapsing while he was in the middle of his speech. He immediately instructed SPG personnel standing next to him to look after the people and attend to the injured.

    Later, PM Modi visited the injured in the hospital after his speech. One of the injured, who is meeting the PM for the first time, asked PM Modi for an autograph and he obliged. 

    Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee extended help for medical treatment for the injured. She said, "We pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured at the Midnapore rally."

    Tent collapses during PM Modi's rally

    Tent collapses during PM Modi's rally

    People stand near a tent that collapsed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Krishi Kalyan Sabha' (public meeting), in Midnapore district of West Bengal on Monday, July 16, 2018.

    22 injured as tent collapses

    22 injured as tent collapses

    People crowd near the tent that collapsed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Krishi Kalyan Sabha' (public meeting), in Midnapore district of West Bengal on Monday, July 16, 2018. PTI photo

    PM visits injured people in hospital

    PM visits injured people in hospital

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits a woman, who was injured after a canopy a tent collapsed at his rally, at a hospital in Midnapore on Monday, July 16, 2018. PTI

    Injured woman asks for PM's autograph

    Injured woman asks for PM's autograph

    One of the injured, who is meeting the PM for the first time, asked PM Modi for an autograph and he obliged. PTI photo

    Read more about:

    narendra modi bjp west bengal

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue