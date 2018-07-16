22 injured as tent collapses during PM Modi's rally in Midnapore

At least 22 people have been injured after a portion of the tent collapsed during PM Narendra Modi's rally in Midnapore on Monday. PM instructed the SPG personnel to look after the people and attend to the injured.

The tent, officials said, was erected next to the main entrance of the rally venue to shelter people from the rain, reported PTI.

According to officials, the prime minister saw the tent collapsing while he was in the middle of his speech. He immediately instructed SPG personnel standing next to him to look after the people and attend to the injured.

Later, PM Modi visited the injured in the hospital after his speech. One of the injured, who is meeting the PM for the first time, asked PM Modi for an autograph and he obliged.

Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee extended help for medical treatment for the injured. She said, "We pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured at the Midnapore rally."

Tent collapses during PM Modi's rally People stand near a tent that collapsed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Krishi Kalyan Sabha' (public meeting), in Midnapore district of West Bengal on Monday, July 16, 2018. 22 injured as tent collapses People crowd near the tent that collapsed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Krishi Kalyan Sabha' (public meeting), in Midnapore district of West Bengal on Monday, July 16, 2018. PTI photo PM visits injured people in hospital Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits a woman, who was injured after a canopy a tent collapsed at his rally, at a hospital in Midnapore on Monday, July 16, 2018. PTI Injured woman asks for PM's autograph One of the injured, who is meeting the PM for the first time, asked PM Modi for an autograph and he obliged. PTI photo