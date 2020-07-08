  • search
    22,752 new coronavirus cases, 482 deaths in last 24 hours as India's total tally nears 7.5 lakh

    New Delhi, July 08: India's coronavirus total cases rose to 7,42,417, with 22,752 new cases in 24 hours reported on Wednesday morning. The toll increases by 482 to 20,642.

    According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are now 2,64,944 active cases across the country, while 4,56,830 patients have been cured or discharged, and one has migrated.

    Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 5,134 new COVID-19 cases and 224 deaths, taking the tally in the state to over 2.17 lakh and the death toll to 9,250. With 2,008 new cases and 50 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital's coronavirus tally rose to 1,02,831 including 3,165 deaths.

    WHO acknowledges 'emerging evidence’ of airborne spread of coronavirus

    In Tamil Nadu and Delhi, 3,616 and 2,008 new coronavirus infections were recorded on Tuesday, respectively.

    A total of 1,04,73,771 samples tested for COVID19 till date. Of these, 2,62,679 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

    India now trails only the United States and Brazil in the number of COVID-19 cases and it has recorded eight times as many cases as China, where the virus was first identified in late 2019.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 10:15 [IST]
