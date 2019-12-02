217 page petition filed in SC seeking review of Ayodhya verdict

New Delhi, Dec 02: The legal heir of the original Ayodhya land dispute litigant M Siddiq has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court.

Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi filed a 217-page petition seeking review of the November 9 judgment which gave the land to Ram Lalla.

Meanwhile, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JuH) will file a review petition in the Supreme Court seeking review of the Ayodhya verdict on December 6, the anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition.

"The documentation is in the final stages. Our legal cell is drafting the review plea and needs a few days to finalise details," Rasheedi told TOI. Rasheedi had replaced Jamiat's former UP general secretary S M Siddiq as a litigant after the latter died a few years ago.

Jamiat's UP general secretary Maulana Ashhad Rasheedi said the first part of the SC judgment on Ayodhya "contradicts" the latter part. "And it's our humble plea that the SC explains the contradiction. The court admitted the mosque was not built by razing a temple and the demolition of the mosque in December 1992 was illegal. Yet, the court hands over the land to the other party."