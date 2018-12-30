  • search
    2100 vacancies in Electronics Corporation of India Limited

    Bengaluru, De 30: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has 2100 vacancies for Junior Technical Officer, Junior Consultant Field Operation (Gr-I & II) posts. Candidates can apply online application from 26th December 2018 and before 5th January 2019.

    Electronics Corporation of India Limited
    Last date to apply for the job is 5th January 2019.

    Education Qualification:
    Junior Technical Officer: A First Class Engineering Degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering / Electrical Electronics Engineering / Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering / Mechanical Engineering / Computer Science Engineering/ Information Technology with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from any recognized Institution / University.

    Junior Consultant Field Operation (Gr-I): A First Class Diploma in Engineering in the disciplines of Electronics& Communication Engineering / Electrical / Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering / Mechanical Engineering / Computer Science with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from State Board of Technical Education or any recognized Institution.

    Junior Consultant Field Operation (Gr-II): Should have passed ITI (2 years duration) in the trades of Electronic Mechanic/R & TV/ Electrical and Fitter from the duly recognized Institute.

    Age limit:
    Junior Technical Officer: Born after 31.12.1988
    Junior Consultant Field Operation: Born after 31.12.1993

    Salary Details: 
    Junior Technical Officer: Rs. 19188/- Per Month
    Junior Consultant Field Operation (Gr-I): Rs. 17654/- Per Month
    Junior Consultant Field Operation (Gr-II): Rs. 16042/- Per Month

    Application Fee:
    General/ OBC: Rs. 200/-
    SC/ ST/ PWD: Exempted Fee

    Selection Process: Selection will be based on Merit.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 30, 2018, 0:25 [IST]
