2100 vacancies in Electronics Corporation of India Limited

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, De 30: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has 2100 vacancies for Junior Technical Officer, Junior Consultant Field Operation (Gr-I & II) posts. Candidates can apply online application from 26th December 2018 and before 5th January 2019.

Last date to apply for the job is 5th January 2019.

Education Qualification:

Junior Technical Officer: A First Class Engineering Degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering / Electrical Electronics Engineering / Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering / Mechanical Engineering / Computer Science Engineering/ Information Technology with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from any recognized Institution / University.

Junior Consultant Field Operation (Gr-I): A First Class Diploma in Engineering in the disciplines of Electronics& Communication Engineering / Electrical / Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering / Mechanical Engineering / Computer Science with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from State Board of Technical Education or any recognized Institution.

Junior Consultant Field Operation (Gr-II): Should have passed ITI (2 years duration) in the trades of Electronic Mechanic/R & TV/ Electrical and Fitter from the duly recognized Institute.

Age limit:

Junior Technical Officer: Born after 31.12.1988

Junior Consultant Field Operation: Born after 31.12.1993

Salary Details:

Junior Technical Officer: Rs. 19188/- Per Month

Junior Consultant Field Operation (Gr-I): Rs. 17654/- Per Month

Junior Consultant Field Operation (Gr-II): Rs. 16042/- Per Month

Application Fee:

General/ OBC: Rs. 200/-

SC/ ST/ PWD: Exempted Fee

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Merit.

Click here for notification:

Click here to apply: