    21-year-old Telugu actress commits suicide over breakup

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Feb 07: A 21-year-old Naga Jhansi, an upcoming Telugu actress, committed suicide by hanging herself at her apartment in Hyderabad on Tuesday night.

    According to police, Naga Jhansi (21), native of Vadali village of Mudinepalli block in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her room at Sairam Residency in Srinagar Colony.

    The actress was alone in the flat. Her brother Durga Prasad alerted the neighbours when she did not respond to the door knock. They broke open the door and found her hanging from the ceiling fan.

    Her body was shifted to government-run Gandhi Hospital for autopsy and a case was registered in Punjagutta police station.

    It is learnt that the Jhansi, who was also running a beauty parlour at her apartment, had an affair with one Surya, a family acquaintance for the last six months. However, the couple broke up recently and since then, she had been in severe depression.

    Jhansi acted in a few television serials including 'Pavitra Bandham' the popular Telugu serial being telecast on Star Maa channel.

    Jhansi had not left any suicide note with her. However, the police noticed WhatsApp chat between Jhansi and Surya in her mobile which they have confiscated.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 16:08 [IST]
