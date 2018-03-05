21 MLAs in newly elected Tripura assembly are in the age group of 61 to 80

There are 12 MLAs with pending criminal cases against them in the newly elected Tripura Assembly. The Association for Democratic Reforms in its report says that out of the 59 MLAs, 15 are crorepatis.

Out of the 59 MLAs analysed, 12(20%) MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of 60 MLAs analysed during Tripura Assembly elections in 2013, 6 (10%) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves.

MLAs with serious criminal cases: 10(17%) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to attempt to murder, Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty etc. Out of 60 MLAs analysed during Tripura Assembly elections in 2013, 5 (8%) MLAs had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

MLAs with declared cases related to attempt to murder: 4 MLAs have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307).

Party wise MLAs with criminal cases: 10(29%) out of 35 MLAs from BJP, 1 (6%) out of 16 MLAs from CPI(M) and 1 (13%) out of 8 MLAs from IPFT have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Party wise MLAs with serious criminal cases: 8(23%) out of 35 MLAs from BJP, 1 (6%) out of 16 MLAs from CPI(M) and 1 (13%) out of 8 MLAs from IPFT have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Crorepati MLAs: Out of the 59 newly elected MLAs, 15 (25%) are crorepatis. Out of 60 MLAs analysed during Tripura 2013 assembly elections, 8 (13%) MLAs were crorepatis.

Partywise crorepati MLAs: 13 (37%)out of 35 MLAs from BJP, 1 (6%) out of 16 MLAs from CPI(M) and 1(13%) out of 8 MLAs from IPFT have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

Average assets: The average of assets per MLA in the Tripura 2018 assembly elections is Rs. 92.06 lakhs, In 2013, the average assets MLAs analyzed was Rs 53.61 lakhs.

Party wise average assets: The average assets per MLA for 35 BJP MLAs analysed is Rs 1.25 crores, 16 CPI(M) MLAs have average assets of Rs 51.38 lakhs and 8 IPFT MLAs have average assets worth Rs. 25.08 lakhs.

Sources of Income: 7 (12%) out of 59 MLAs have not declared their sources of income.

MLAs who have not declared Income Tax Details: 37 (63%) MLAs out of 59 analyzed have not declared income tax details. Some MLAs may be exempted from filing Income Tax Returns.

The number of re-elected MLAs: Number of re-elected MLAs analysed in the assembly elections of 2018 is 20.

Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2013: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2013 was Rs 93.10 lakhs.

Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2018: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2018 is Rs 1.36 crores.

Average growth in assets of re-elected MLAs from 2013 to 2018: The growth in average assets of re-elected MLAs is Rs 43.25 lakhs i.e. by 46%.

Age details of MLAs: 7(12%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 25 and 40 years while 31 (52%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 41 and 60. years. There are 21(36%) MLAs who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years.

Gender details of MLAs: Out of 59 MLAs, 3 (5%) MLAs are women. In 2013, out of 60 MLAs, 5 (8%) MLAs were women.

