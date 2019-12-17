  • search
    21 injured in Seelampur violence over CAA, large number of police force delpoyed in the area

    New Delhi, Dec 17: A fresh protests erupted in Seelampur's Brijpuri area of Delhi on Tuesday night over the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act with people pelting stones on police personnel.

    Reportedly, the incident took place at around 8:30 pm, later it was brought under control. Huge numbers of Police personnel have been deployed in the area to control any kind of violence and to maintain law and order.

    Representational Image

    So far, twenty-one people, including 12 policemen were injured in the violence that erupted in Seelampur and Jafrabad areas. Besides thi, three Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were also injured.

    Two FIRs have been registered at the Seelampur and the Jafrabad police stations in connection with the violence under several sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rioting, damaging of public property and use of criminal force against a public servant in order to deter him from discharging his duty.

    The agitators vandalised three motor bikes, pelted stones at police personnel and damaged three buses and two police booths in the violence.

    The angry protesters took away eight CCTV cameras installed in and around a booth in the Seelampur.

    The officer said people were holding a protest march and it was peaceful till noon, but it turned violent when around 3,000 people joined it.

    In Seelampur agitators also attacked school buses, but a presence of mind of a school bus driver to drop the last student a few metres before the designated stop ensured that the child escaped unhurt when the school bus was vandalised minutes later during Tuesday's Seelampur violence.

    Delhi court sends 10 arrested people in connection with CAA protest to judicial custody till Dec 31

    Viewing the tensed situation in the area, the called up parents of the student who was inside the bus. The driver stopped the bus few metres away from the stand where the child usually was dropped and after his parents came the child was safely handed over to the parents. As the bus took U-turn to return Vivek Vihar it was vandalised.

    The driver and the helper had a narrow escape from getting hurt and managed to take the bus back to the school. A large number of police force have been deployed in the aread to maintain law and order.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 23:49 [IST]
