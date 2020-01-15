  • search
    21 arrested for vandalising railway property during anti-CAA stir

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 15: The Indian Railways has identified 21 people who have been arrested so far for being involved in vandalism and arson of its property during the anti-CAA protests in West Bengal, Assam and Bihar, a senior RPF official told PTI, stating that recoveries to the tune of Rs 87.99 crore will now be made from them.

    Representational Image
    Days after the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was passed by the parliament, protests broke out in many parts of the country with violent clashes between the agitators and police leading to a number of people being detained and arrested. Angry protestors burnt buses, laid siege on tracks and even burnt train coaches.

    Officials said till now, the Government Railway Police has registered 27 cases, the Railway Protection Force has filed 54 cases and 21 arrests have been made in connection with arson and violence causing damage to railway property.

    "As of now 21 people have been arrested. Some have been arrested on the spot and some have been identified and traced through video footage. The videos are still being scoured for more vandals and the number of those arrested is likely to increase. Most of those arrested are from Bengal.

    "Notices will be sent by the commercial department to those arrested in order to make recoveries," a top official of RPF told PTI.

