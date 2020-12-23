Kareena Kapoor to pen her guide to pregnancy, book to come out in 2021

2021 Ahead: PM Modi constitutes panel to commemorate Subhash Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 23: Ahead of West Bengal assembly elections 2021, the government has decided to constitute a high-level committee, headed by Home Minister Amit Shah, to decide on activities for a year-long commemoration of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary starting next year.

The 125th birth anniversary of the noted freedom fighter and nationalist from West Bengal will fall on January 23, 2022.

In a statement, the Ministry of Culture said the commemoration is being held as a tribute and a mark of gratitude to the colossal contribution Netaji made to India's freedom struggle.

New Coronavirus Strain in UK: Symptoms, Implications, Cases in India

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a tweet about the development. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Netaji Subhas Bose's bravery is well-known. A scholar, soldier & statesman par excellence, we are soon to commence his 125th Jayanti celebrations. For that, a high-level committee has been formed. Come, let us mark this special occasion in a grand manner!"

The ministry's statement said the members of the high-level commemoration committee will include experts, historians, authors, family members of Netaji as well as eminent people associated with Azad Hind Fauj, the military force Bose had formed with an aim to end the British rule in India.

Farmers' Protest: Farmer unions to take a call on Centre's offer for talks today

The committee will also lend guidance to the commemoration activities in Delhi, Kolkata and other places associated with Netaji and Azad Hind Fauj, both in India as well as overseas.

Earlier, in 2015, the government had decided to declassify files relating to Netaji. The first lot of 33 files were declassified on December 4, 2015, and digital copies of 100 files were released by Modi on January 23, 2016, to meet the long-standing demand of the people.

During his visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 2018, PM Modi joined the programme to mark the 75th anniversary of hoisting the tricolour by Netaji.