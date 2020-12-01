YouTube
    2020's most searched Indian politicians

    By
    |

    In India, politics never fails to disappoint. There have been many political events that have taken place this year.

    The year began with a political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, which led to the resignation of Kamal Nath and Shivraj Singh Chouhan taking oath as Chief Minister. The year also witnessed the first election amidst the pandemic in Bihar, which the NDA won.

    In 2020 there were several politicians who made news. Here are the ten most searched politicians in India in 2020 according to Yahoo.

    Most searched Indian politicians in 2020:

    1. Narendra Modi
    2. Rahul Gandhi
    3. Amit Shah
    4. Uddhav Thackeray
    5. Arvind Kejriwal
    6. Mamata Banerjee
    7. Pranab Mukherjee
    8. Nirmala Sitharaman
    9. Sonia Gandhi
    10. Jyotiraditya Scindia

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 17:09 [IST]
