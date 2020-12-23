How COVID-19 pandemic took over the world in 2020

2020's biggest controversies

New Delhi, Dec 23: Every year brings with it controversies and fallings out, and 2020 was no different. Here is the list of the top controversies that hit the year 2020.

Harry and Meghan give up Royal Titles

In January this year, UK's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle announced quitting their front-line roles to focus on the "next chapter", stunning the monarchy and drawing sharp criticism from the British media which has been reporting of a widening rift within the Royal family.

The couple announced plans to step back from their current roles and split their time between the UK and North America with their son Archie.

Kim Jong-un's presumed death

North Korean leader's presumed death took social media by storm. With rumours circulating around his death, netizens started supporting his sister, Kim Yo-jong, to take reigns and lead the dictatorship.

Speculation about his health swirled after he missed the April 15 birthday celebration for his late grandfather Kim Il Sung, the country's most important holiday, for the first time since taking power in 2011.

Theory of 5G spreading COVID-19

The rumour was that the latest high-speed broadband technology 5G is not responsible for the spread of the COVID-19.

A spokesperson for International Telecommunications Union (ITU) Monika Gehner told the UN News that the theory of a link between 5G and COVID-19 is "a hoax that has no technical basis".

Sushant Singh Rajput death

Sushant Singh Rajput death sent shock waves to his fans all over the globe. The 34-year-old actor breathed his last on 14th June 2020. As soon as this shocking surfaced on TV and other social media platforms people rose in uproar and started blaming Bollywood biggies Karan Johar, Salman Khan and others for running Nepotism and business.

Unfortunately, all attention is being diverted to drugs-related issues with the NCB conducting "fashion parade" of Bollywood stars.