2020 Amazon Great Indian Festival turns out to be a great experience for SMBs

Bengaluru, Nov 11: The economic disruption in the last few months has brought about a material shift in businesses around us. Digital transformation has been catalyzed and this trend is prevalent across top metros as well as small cities and towns in India. There is greater interest amongst small and medium businesses to join e-commerce and cater to their customers in these times.

This festive season, sellers like Manish Singla who founded Healthy18, are looking to accelerate their business during the ongoing Great Indian Festival.

As per a recent survey by Nielsen, more than 85% of SMBs sellers are expecting to reach out to new customers and see an increase in sales, over 74% sellers are optimistic about recovery of business and 78% are positive about increase in visibility of products. Over 1,12,000 sellers from Delhi are participating in this Great Indian Festival.

Manish Singla started Healthy18 in 2015, which offers a range of home and kitchen products. They had been preparing for the festive sales well in advance, and have seen stellar success right at the beginning itself.

"Amazon has enabled a lot of budding entrepreneurs to sell the products directly to consumers anywhere in India. We have been selling products in Home & Kitchen, Car Accessories, Health & Safety products for the last 5+ years. This year it has been a great experience for all our team members as we have seen a 100% growth vis-a-vis last year.

We are excited to continue our journey with Amazon and unleash multifold growth in the upcoming years."

This year, lakhs of Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs) are offering unique selection to customers, during the ongoing festive event of Amazon India - 'Great Indian Festival', helping them rebuild and accelerate their business in tough times.

Customers across the country have the opportunity to shop for unique products from thousands of Amazon sellers under various programs such as Local Shops, Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, and Amazon Karigar and enjoy deals/offers extended by lakhs of small businesses.