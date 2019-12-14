2019: The historic year when Article 370 was abrogated

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 14: One of the biggest decisions taken by Modi Sarkar 2.0 in the year 2019 was the abrogation of Article 370.

The decision was a controversial yet bold one and it has been met with applauds and criticism as well. The announcement was made by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah in Parliament. The decision to abrogate Article 370 was passed in both the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha.

In addition to this the government also decided to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh into two Union Territories.

Article 370 accorded a special status to the state of J&K.‎ The article was created on a temporary basis when the ruler of J&K signed the instrument of accession. Article 370 came into existence after independence and the same went ahead despite opposition from Dr B R Ambedkar who felt it would cause a further division.

Article 370 gave the union government control over external affairs, defence and communications. However it could not declare a financial emergency. The government of India could not legislate on matters ‎provided in the union and concurrent list. The union government will have to consult with the state government in any matter affecting the state, the Article had also said.

The residents lived under a separate set of laws, including those related to citizenship, ownership of property, and fundamental rights, as compared to other Indians. It gave a great deal of autonomy to the state government. It makes it almost another union government barring few powers which have been mentioned above.