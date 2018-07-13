  • search

Donald Trump invited to be chief guest at 2019 Republic Day parade

    New Delhi, July 13: US President Donald Trump has been invited as the chief guest for next year's Republic Day parade, according to media reports.

    The invitation to White House was sent in April, which followed a series of diplomatic meetings between the two sides, it said.

    Narendra Modi and Donald Trump
    The Times of India report claimed that the Trump administration was "favourably considering" the invite, though there has been no official response from Washington on the communication yet.

    The report about the Government of India inviting Trump to the next year's R-Day parade comes at a time when serious differences have grown up between the two powerful countries over a wide range of issues, including trade tariffs, postponement of the 2+2 Dialogue the latter's sanctions on Iran.

    In 2015, his predecessor Barack Obama came for Modi's first R-Day guest in 2015. The parade saw the presence of his wife Michelle, President Pranab Mukherjee, PM Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

    In 2016, Francois Hollande graced the occasion, followed by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This year's parade was attended by 10 ASEAN leaders.

