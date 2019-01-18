  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    2019 LS polls may throw up unstable govt says Jayant Sinha

    By Smriti Pathak
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 18: Union minister Jayant Sinha has said that the "most likely" outcome of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections is that India may not get a strong and stable government. The country has transformed and the priority now is to inform the people about this change, the minister said.

    2019 LS polls may throw up unstable govt says Jayant Sinha
    Union minister Jayant Sinha

    "If indeed we end up in a situation where we don't have a strong, stable government, (which) I think that is in fact the most likely case, I think that will be something that will not be good for India going forward," he said, speaking at the CNBC-TV18's India Business Leadership Awards here.

    Also Read | To conquer 2019, 5 hurdles BJP will need to cross

    "For us the goal is to inform, to ensure that people understand all that we have done and all that is at risk consequently," Sinha said.

    Sinha's remarks come in the backdrop of the setback the ruling BJP suffered in Assembly elections in three Hindi heartland states recently. Speaking at the event, industrialist Sajjan Jindal called the (2019 Lok Sabha) elections as one of the biggest risks (to the economy) the country is staring at.

    On his expectations from the next government, he said the influence of state-run companies should diminish. Agreeing with him, banker Uday Kotak said we need to reimagine the financial sector, and the next government should be "seriously considering" how to handle state ownership in this crucial sector.

    He was quick to clarify that he is not pitching for the private sector to take over the state ownership, but for the ownership to be broadened in such a way that the general public's ownership in the companies grows.

    Also Read | BJP plans a new strategy for Dalits in Uttar Pradesh with SP-BSP joining hands for LS polls

    Kotak also pitched for a 0.50 per cent cut in the repo rate by the Reserve Bank along with a cut in the cash reserve ratio.

    Read more about:

    jayant sinha 2019 lok sabha elections bjp

    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 5:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue