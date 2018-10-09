2019 LS polls may see a grand alliance minus the Congress

New Delhi, Oct 9: In the run up to the assembly elections for the five states, there have been a series of announcements in which regional parties decided to ditch the Congress. While all these parties, including the BSP and SP have said that this decision pertains to the assembly polls alone, there is a huge question mark on whether this would play out in 2019 as well.

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there has been a lot of talk about opposition unity and how all parties led by the Congress should forge a front to take on the BJP led NDA.

In the current scenario, there is a very poor chance of a grand alliance being formed for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. An alliance would be formed, but it would be minus the Congress.

The BSP and SP have already ditched the Congress in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The Left parties on the other hand are mulling the prospect of separate front for 2019.

The CPM, which is the largest constituent of the Left Front said after its Central Committee meeting that it would do all it could stop the BJP from coming to power. Further it was also decided that it would support the formation of an alternate secular dispensation at the Centre in 2019.

CPM general secretary, Sitaram Yechury said that various parties have various roles in different states. A concrete decision would be taken closer to the Lok Sabha polls. However our main intention would be to defeat the BJP, he also added.

On the upcoming Assembly polls, he said that they would fight as many seats as possible. We will support whoever is in a better position to defeat the BJP, he also added.

The CPM, SP and CPI along with the smaller left parties have already formed a front for the Rajasthan polls. In the other states, other options are being explored. In Telangana the CPM and CPI, would however fight against each other. The CPI decided to join the Congress-TDP front while the CPM on the other hand is fighting alongside the Bahujan Left Front.