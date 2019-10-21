  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    2019 LS polls: A poor turnout among overseas Indians

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 21: One-fourth of the nearly 1 lakh overseas Indians cast their vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    According to the data released by the Election Commission of India, a total of 99,807 overseas Indians who are living abroad had not given up their citizenship here. They are on the voters' lists of various states. These include 91,850 men, 7,943 women and 14 transgenders.

    2019 LS polls: A poor turn out among overseas Indians
    Most of the overseas voters did not cast their votes

    25,606 men and 1,148 women voted in the General Elections. In Delhi, 336 overseas Indians, including 231 men and 105 women had registered as voters, but none came to vote.

    In Puducherry, there are 272 voters, but none cast their vote. In West Bengal too there are 34 registered voters, but none voted.

    Elections results 2019: Will the women voter turnout be a deciding factor?

    Kerala which has the highest number of overseas voters had a better record. Out of the 85,161 registered voters, 25,091 voted. It may be recalled that the Bill to extend the facility of proxy voting for overseas Indians had lapsed with the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. The Bill had proposed that overseas Indians who are entitled to vote in India can appoint a proxy voter to cast the vote on his or her behalf. The proposal to re-introduce the Bill in Parliament is pending before the Union Cabinet.

    More LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 overseas indians

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue