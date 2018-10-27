2019 Lok Sabha polls: Chandrababu Naidu meets Kejriwal to discuss national issues

New Delhi, Oct 27: Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday to garner support against the Centre-led BJP government.

At a press conference, Naidu attacked the Narendra Modi government, saying, "CBI inquiry is going on, it's under trial. Even our PM had said that all culprits in political corruption cases will be punished within one year time. On the contrary, some people are escaping. You're supporting tainted parties and victimising those who oppose you."

Kejriwal took to Twitter and said that people across the nation will have to join hands to save India and its constitution.

Had a gud meeting wid Sh Chandrababu Naidu ji. Sh Sharad Yadav ji was also present for a while. Discussed national issues. Present BJP govt is a threat to the nation n to the Constitution. People across India will need to join hands to save India n the Constitution pic.twitter.com/9nyEmI24oH — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 27, 2018

Naidu is also expected to meet other leaders, including those from Left parties on his Delhi trip.

The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held next year.