2019 Lok Sabha polls an opportunity to re-create Sonar Bangla, says Amit Shah

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Jan 29: BJP chif Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the Lok Sabha elections were an opportunity for the people of the state for "re-formation of Shonar Bangla".

The BJP president took a swipe at Banerjee and the ruling Trinamool Congress' poll promise of 'Shonar Bangla', or 'golden Bengal', when they had come to power a decade ago, and said that the Bengal party had fallen back on its promise.

Shah said, "What happened to Bengal? Where did 'Shonar Bangla' go? Bengalis in India are looking for it today. Everyone's got their eyes fixed on Bengal."

On Citizenship Bill

On the contentious Citizenship Bill, Shah said, "I would like to ask Mamata ji if she will support the Bill in the Rajya Sabha. Tell the people of Bengal."

He said, "I would like to tell all the refugees in West Bengal that BJP and Narendra Modi government will grant them the citizenship."

"Bangladeshi infiltrators have become the vote bank of TMC. Only Modi govt will be able to make Bengal free of infiltrators," the BJP chief said.

On strengthening democracy in Bengal

"The ADM (additional district magistrate) of this district was transferred last night (Monday). Transfer whomsoever you want, the BJP will restore democracy in Bengal," Shah said.

On poverty in Bengal

Every fifth person in Bengal is below the poverty line. "How many of the closed 55,000 factories did you restart?" Shah questioned Mamata.

The Left had perpetuated poverty and unemployment. "Mamata added syndicate to it," he said.

"Will the Ponzi scheme operators get caught if the chief minister is not changed? Around 2.5 million people lost their hard-earned money in Ponzi schemes," the BJP chief said.

On Majboot not Majboor India



"Bengal decided to go with Narendra Modi in 2014 and uproot the Mamata Banerjee government. Will the TMC be able to stop infiltration and cow smuggling? If BJP comes in power, forget infiltrators, even a bird can't cross the borders," Shah said.

Bangladeshi infiltrators have become the vote bank of the TMC, he said. Only the Modi government will be able to make Bengal free of infiltrators, Shah added.

On religious freedom

"If Durga and Saraswati puja are not held here (Bengal), will they be held in Pakistan? BJP karyakartas will ensure that Saraswati Puja and Durga Visarjan is celebrated on a large scale," Shah assured the crowd.

Appealing the voters to give BJP a chance, Shah said You have given opportunities to Congress, Left and TMC. But did they do the state any good? Give BJP a chance.