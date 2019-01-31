2019 Lok Sabha elections: NDA to fall short of majority says survey

New Delhi, Jan 31: The BJP led NDA is expected to fall short of a majority in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. A Times Now pre-election opinion poll has predicted that the NDA would win 252 seats, while the Congress led UPA will end up with 146.

The non-aligned parties such the BSP-SP would get 51 seats, TMC, 32 and the YSR Congress 23.

In 2014, the NDA had won 336 seats and the UPA just 60. The prediction states that the UPA number would go up by 86, when compared to the 2014 Lok Sabha election result.

The Times Now-VMR poll predicted that the NDA would retain its vote share. In 2014, the vote share was at 38.2 per cent whereas in 2019 it would be 38.7 per cent the poll survey predicted. For the UPA the percentage would rise from 24.4 to 32.6,

In UP, the NDA which had won 73 in 2014 would end up with 27 this year. In Rajasthan, the party would get 17 as opposed to 25 in the previous elections. In Jharkhand the NDA would get 6 as opposed to 12 it won in 2014.

In Bihar, the number would go down from 30 to 25 and in Punjab, the NDA will not open its account. In 2014 it had won 6 in Punjab. In Madhya Pradesh, the NDA would get 23 as opposed to the 27 it had won in 2014. In Chhattisgarh, the NDA would end up with 5 as opposed to the 10 it had won in 2014.

In Odisha, the NDA had won 1 seat in 2014 and this year it is expected to take the tally to 13. In Tripura, the NDA had won none in 2014, but in 2019, it is expected to win 2. In West Bengal, the NDA's tally would go up from 2 to 9, the survey also states.