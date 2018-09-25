  • search

2019 Lok Sabha elections: How BJP is wooing the 'undecided voter'

By
    New Delhi, Sep 25: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leaving no stone unturned in its bid to retain power at the Centre in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. To keep the vote bank intact, the party is planning to connect with undecided workers across the country.

    A slew of decisions including Triple Talaq law through an ordinance to raising wages for unsung Anganwadi women workers are aimed at wooing the undecided voters, especially women.

    Recently, in an interaction BJP chief Amit Shah drew attention to Modi's interaction with Anganwadi women who are grassroots health workers, during which the PM announced an increase in their honorarium.

    For that matter, even 'T-20' plan set for each BJP worker at the booth level to convince at least 20 voters in support of their party is towards this end.

    The T20 here, differs from the one popular in cricketing parlance as the party has set a target for every worker to visit at least 20 houses in their area and publicise the Narendra Modi-led government's achievements while having tea.

    In view of the glimpses of the impending coalition between all Opposition parties in several occations, it is clear that BJP will also have to think out of the box if it has to win against the united front presented by the Opposition.

    The party is also aware that the traditional Hindu-centric approach alone may not work in bringing about the necessary numbers for the BJP government to be formed post-2019 elections with a similar majority as 2014.

    The falling popularity of PM Modi and the BJP among the people, especially since the recent hike in fuel prices, the party leaders are now working on a strategy to involve the voters who have traditionally been against the BJP, which includes the Muslims and poor women.

