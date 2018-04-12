‘2019 elections will be Islam vs Bhagwan', says UP BJP MLA

A BJP MLA has made a highly controversial and communal statement in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia. BJP MLA from Bairia, Surendra Singh, said the 2019 Lok Sabha elections would be about choosing between Islam and Bhagwan (god). He also called the oppositions parties anti-national.

"Ye vipakshi rashtravirodhi hain. Inka aaka, kisi ka Islam mein baithta hai, kisi ka Italy mein basta hai...2019 ka chunav, Islam banam Bhagwaan hone jaa raha hai. Isliye Bharat ke logon, nirnay kar lena, ki Islam jeetega ya bhagwaan jitega (The opposition is anti-national. Their bosses, some are with Islam and some pledge allegiance to Italy. The 2019 (Lok Sabha) elections would be between Islam and god. People of India, decide whether Islam should win or god should win)," news agency quoted Singh as saying in Ballia.

Surendra Singh had on Wednesday drawn flak from all quarters after he came out in support of BJP MLA from Unnao Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is facing rape charges. Singh made a bizarre statement while defending Sengar. He said no one can rape a mother of three children.

BJP leaders from UP have made several controversial remarks in the recent past. Last year, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj had stirred a controversy by blaming Muslims for population boom.

