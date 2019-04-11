  • search
    2019 Elections: Here are some interesting details

    New Delhi, April 11: The voters from 18 states and two Union Territories will today choose their representatives in Phase 1 of Lok Sabha elections 2019. A total of nearly 1300 candidates are contesting for 91 seats.

    Here are some interesting details about 2019 elections

    Total Electorate

    The total electorate in the country as per finally published E-rolls in reference to 01.01.2019 is approximately 900 million compared to 814.5 million in 2014. Over 15 million electors are in 18-19 years age group. Electors in the age group of 18 to 19 years constitute 1.66% of total electors.

    This Polling Station has only one voter

    Malogam Temporary Structure in Malogam Village under 45-Hayuliang (ST) Assembly Constituency in Arunachal Pradesh has only one female voter.

    Highest Polling Booth

    Polling Station No. 18-Luguthang under 3-Mukto (ST) Assembly Constituency in Arunachal Pradesh is the highest polling station located at an altitude of about 13,583 feet.

    As India polls today, high alert against naxals in Odisha, Telangana

    The second highest polling booth is in Sikkim, which is situated close to the India-China border at an altitude of 13,500 feet in Gnathang Valley for 180 registered voters from 21-Gnathang Machong Assembly constituency.

    Tobacco Free Polling Booths

    Bihar has become the Second state in the country after Delhi to declare all polling booths for the 2019 Lok Sabha Election in the state tobacco-free.

    States with 100% voter ID cards

    There are 24 States and UTs, viz. Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala,Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, NCT of Delhi, Puducherry, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have photographs of 100% electors in the electoral rolls.

    Highest Number of Women Voters

    There are 52% Women voters in Meghalaya, and out of this 32.34 per cent are in the 20-29 years age group.

    BRAILE Voter ID card

    For the first time, BRAILE Voter id card-EPIC is making debut in Meghalaya with BRAILE EPIC issued for usage of visually impaired voters.

    Number of Third Gender voters

    The Election commission allowed enrolment of transgender persons with gender written as "Others" in the electoral rolls since 2012. The total number of electors enrolled as "Others" gender is 38,325.

