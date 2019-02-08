  • search
    2019 elections: Cong may declare candidates for Himachal Pradesh in February

    By
    |

    Shimla, Feb 8: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Himachal Assembly, Mukesh Agnihotri, has said that the process of finalising the candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections had already begun, and that the candidates would be announced later this month.

    File photo of Mukesh Agnihotri, the Leader of Opposition in Himachal Assembly
    File photo of Mukesh Agnihotri, the Leader of Opposition in Himachal Assembly

    Mukesh Agnihotri, the Leader of Opposition in Himachal Assembly, told PTI that the process of finalising the candidates had already begun. A total of 42 party leaders applied to get tickets for the four seats till February 4, the final date for filing applications.

    [DA case: Virbhadra Singh, wife move HC challenging trial court order]

    Agnihotri said a five-member screening committee would soon meet to shortlist them. The committee includes Himachal Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore, leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, AICC in-charge for Himachal Congress Rajni Patil, co-in charge Gurkirat Singh Kotli and AICC general secretary (organisation) Venu Gopal.

    The screening committee will soon meet and recommend to the Congress Election Committee (CEC) two to three probable candidates for each of the four seats, he added.

    Subsequently, the CEC will consider their names and hopefully the party president Rahul Gandhi will declare the party candidates for the four seats of this hilly state later this month, he added.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 22:04 [IST]
