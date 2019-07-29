India’s tiger population rises 33% since 2014 to 2967

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released the much-awaited All India Tiger Estimation for the year 2018. The report shows a rise of 33 per cent increase in population over the 2014 number of 2,226.

The latest count of tigers' in the country is believed to be the world's largest wildlife survey exercise conducted, in terms of coverage, the intensity of sampling and quantum of camera trapping.

"It was decided in 2010 that the target of doubling tiger population would be 2022. We've completed the target four years early. The speed and dedication with which various stakeholders have worked for this is remarkable," said Narendra Modi.

PM Modi presented the award to Sathyamanglam Tiger Reserve, for showing the highest increment in the quadrennial Management Effective Evaluation

In 2006, when the survey was first conducted, India had only 1,411 tigers.

The numbers rose to 1,706 in 2010 and 2,226 in 2014, with India accounting to the most of 3,500 tigers scattered around the world.

The previous census, Karnataka led the states with 406; Madhya Pradesh had 308; Uttarakhand, 340; and Tamil Nadu had 229.

The census of 2018 is going to be Rs.10 crore exercise probably, and this will include approximately 40,000 forest guards traversing 4,00,000 square kilometers of forests in India. The results of the census, conducted once in four years, has been delayed for over 7 months due to various reaons.

The survey also gathers complete information about the original population of deer and other wildlife animals, along with tigers.

2018 survey covers Northeast India

Another primary focus of the tiger census 2018 is to cover the northeast India that was not included in the previous census because of the serval reasons. The move will surely go to boast in the number of the tigers as compared to the census 2014.

Bhutan, Nepal, and Bangladesh join hands with India

In a first, countries Bhutan, Nepal, and Bangladesh have come together to count the number of big cats all across India, especially in the region with mutual borders. In the previous census, Nepal and Bangladesh were engaged in the counting.

This is the fourth cycle of the tiger census. The first was conducted in 2006, second in 2010 and third in 2014. A team of over 44,000 officials is working on the census along with 55 biologists, the WII scientist said.

The census had recorded the inaugural counting of the population of India's leopard, which was 11,000 in numbers.