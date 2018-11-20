2015 sacrilege case: Akshay Kumar to appear before SIT tomorrow

New Delhi, Nov 20: Actor Akshay Kumar to appear before the Punjab Police SIT on November 21 in 2015 sacrilege case. Kumar had earlier denied any link to the incident.

Besides Akshay Kumar, former Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal, his son and former Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Akshay Kumar had been asked to appear before it on November 21.

The first incident of sacrilege in this series took place in June 2015 at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village in Faridkot district. Then on October 12, 110 pages of the Guru Granth Sahib were found desecrated at the Bargari village in the same district. A number of incidents of desecration took place across Punjab in the following days.

The sacrilege incidents led to protests in different parts of Punjab with people demanding action against those responsible.

Akshay Kumar's name was mentioned in Ranjit Singh panel report. The Commission, set up on the sacrilege incidents, had said that Akshay Kumar was involved in the mediation between the government and the Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda over granting of pardon to its beleaguered chief from the Akal Takht - the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs.