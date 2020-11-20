YouTube
    2015 IAS batch toppers Tina Dabi, Athar Khan file for divorce in Jaipur's family court

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 20: The 2015 IAS toppers Tina Dabi, Athar Khan has filed for divorce with mutual consent in a family court in Jaipur.

    2015 IAS batch toppers Tina Dabi, Athar Khan file for divorce in Jaipurs family court

    The marriage of Tina Dabi and Athar Khan had come under the scanner sometime ago after Dabi had removed 'Khan' from her surname on social media. Around the same time, Athar too had unfollowed Tina on Instagram.

    Tina and Athar, solemnised their relationship in an idyllic locale in the Valley. The two had met during the 2016 felicitation ceremony in North Block's DoPT office and by the evening he was knocking at her door.

    Although Dabi and Khan's journey seems straight out of a fairy tale book, the two had their share of problems when they first announced their marriage. There were many who rebuked Dabi's choice saying it was irrational and stupid. Religious fringe groups even called it a case of 'love jihad'.

    Story first published: Friday, November 20, 2020, 20:17 [IST]
