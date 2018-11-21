2015 Bargari Sacrilege case: Akshay Kumar appears before SIT in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Nov 21: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday appeared before a special investigation team (SIT) of the Punjab Police which is investigating the incidents of sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib and the subsequent firing on protesters in 2015.

Kumar will be questioned regarding his alleged role in brokering a deal between the controversial godman, who was later convicted of rape and sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment and Sukhbir Badal in Mumbai in 2015 just days before the release of a film of the godman.

However, Kumar has denied that he arranged any such meeting or had any role in brokering the deal.

The SIT has given Akshay Kumar the option of appearing before it in Chandigarh instead of Amritsar. The Punjab Police SIT had earlier summoned Kumar to Amritsar circuit house on November 21.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said earlier that his government had no role in the summoning of the Badals and actor Akshay Kumar by the SIT.

The SIT was set up by the Amarinder government in September this year to probe cases of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and the firing ordered on those protesting against the sacrilege cases in October 2015 when the Akali Dal-BJP alliance government headed by Parkash Singh Badal was in power in the state.

Two persons were killed in the police firing in Behbal Kalan village near Kotkapura town in Faridkot district.

