2014 had 1,398 candidates with criminal record: Will the number reduce in 2019?

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 14: Out of the 8,163 candidates who contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, 1,398 had declared criminal cases against them. A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms stated that in the 2009 elections out of the 7,810 candidates, 1,158 had declared criminal cases against them.

889 (11%) candidates had declared serious criminal cases including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, communal disharmony, kidnapping, crimes against women etc. Out of 7810 candidates analysed during Lok Sabha 2009 elections, 608 (8%) candidates had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Candidates with cases related to murder: 57 candidates have declared cases related to murder. Out of these 12 candidates have been fielded by BSP, 4 candidates have been fielded by BJP, CPI(ML)L and SP each, 3 candidates by RJD and JD(U) each, 1 candidate by INC, AAP, AITC, and CPI(M) each and 12 candidates are independents.

Candidates with cases related to Attempt to Murder: 173 candidates have declared cases of attempt to murder. Out of these, 19 candidates have been fielded by BJP and CPI(ML)L each, 18 candidates by BSP, 14 candidates by SP, 7 candidates by AAP and JD(U) each, , 6 candidates by AITC and INC, 5 candidates by RJD, 4 candidates by JVM(P), 2 candidates by CPI(M) and DMK each and 28 candidates are independents.

Candidates with cases related to Crimes against Women: 58 candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women. 6 candidates have declared cases of rape. Out of 58 candidates with cases related to crimes against women, 6 candidates have been fielded by BSP, 3 candidates by AITC, BJP, INC and SP each, 2 candidates by JD(U), 1 candidate by AAP, CPI, CPI(ML)L, MNS, RJD, Shiv Sena and YSRCP each and 18 candidates are independents.

Candidates with cases related to causing Communal Disharmony: 54 candidates with cases related to causing communal disharmony. Out of these, 18 candidates were fielded by BJP, 3 candidates by CPI(ML)L and BSP each, 2 candidates by AAP, SP and INC each, 1 candidate by RLD, YSRCP and TRS each and 6 candidates are Independents.

Candidates with cases related to Robbery and Dacoity: 57 candidates have declared cases related to robbery and dacoity. Out of these, 10 candidates have been fielded by BJP, BSP and SP each, 3 candidates by AAP, 2 candidates by INC, JD(U) and RJD each, 1 candidate by AITC, CPI(M), DMK and MNS each and 9 candidates are Independents.

Candidates with cases related to Kidnapping: 40 candidates have declared cases related to Kidnapping. Out of these, 6 candidates have been fielded by BSP and SP, 4 candidates by INC, 3 candidates by BJP and DMK each, 2 candidates by AITC and CPI(ML)L each, 1 candidate by AAP, JD(U), LJP, MNS and RJD each and 5 candidates are independents.

Party wise Candidates with Criminal Cases: 128 (28%) out of 462 candidates from INC, 140 (33%) out of 426 candidates from BJP, 65 (15%) out of 427 candidates from AAP, 114 (23%) out of 501 candidates fielded by BSP and 307 (10%) out of 3182 Independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Party wise Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: 61 (13%) out of 462 candidates from INC, 89 (21%) out of 426 candidates from BJP, 42 (10%) out of 427 candidates from AAP, 75 (15%) out of 501 candidates fielded by BSP and 188 (6%) out of 3182 Independent candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Average Assets: The average assets per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha 2014 elections was Rs.3.16 crores.

Party-wise Average Assets*: Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 461 INC candidates is Rs 13.27 crores, 426 BJP candidates have average

assets of Rs.10.32 crores, 427 AAP candidates have average assets worth of Rs.2.77 crores and 501 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs. 3.53 crores.

Party-wise Asset Rank: 348 (75%) out of 462 INC candidates occupy the top three highest assets positions amongst all the contesting candidates in their respective constituencies. Similarly, 283 (66%) out of 426 BJP candidates, 109 (22%) out of 501 BSP candidates and 115 (27%) out of 427 AAP candidates occupy the top three highest assets positions in their constituency.