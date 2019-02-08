  • search
    Muzaffarnagar riots: Seven get life term for killing two youths that led to 2013 violence

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 08: Six years after the Muzaffarnagar riots, a local court on Friday awarded life imprisonment to all seven people for killing two Hindu youths in Kawal village. The incident is believed to have triggered the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots that left 63 people dead and displaced over 40,000.

    Photo credit: PTI

    According to the First Information Report (FIR), the two youths of Kawal village under Jansath police station area were battered to death by five of the men.

    Also Read Muzaffarnagar: Seven held guilty for twin murders that led to 2013 riots

    The two other accused, Afzal and Iqbal, however, were summoned by the court later under provisions of Section 319 of the Criminal Procedure Code when the evidence of their complicity in the killings emerged during the trial.

    The court convicted the seven after examining 10 prosecution witnesses and six in their defence.

