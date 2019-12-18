  • search
    2008 Jaipur serial blasts case: All 5 accused convicted for killing 80 people

    Jaipur, Dec 18: Around eleven years later, all five accused were convicted by the Court on Wednesday in connection with the 2008 Jaipur serial blast matter. The blast had killed 80 people and left 170 injured.

    A total of eight cases registered with Manak Chowk and Kotwali police stations in connection with these blast.

    . The Rajasthan ATS investigated the case and filed chargesheet against the five accused who were arrested. They are Shahbaj Hussain, Mohammed Saif, Sarvar Azami, Saif-ur-Rahman and Salman. Four others - Shadab, Aariz, Mohammed Khalid and Sajid are yet to be tried for the terror act. Mohammed Aariz was arrested by Delhi police, but the Rajasthan police didn't seek his remand from their Delhi counterpart.

    Burdwan blasts: 5 get 6 years in jail

    It was a Tuesday, busy day at two Hanuman temples at two entry points to the walled city - Sanganeri Gate and Chandpole. The markets were abuzz with activity on the summer evening in May 2008 when around 7.20pm, a loud explosion near the iconic Hawa Mahal threw life out of gear. People began running.

    In less than five minutes, there was another blast. Before anyone could understand that the 280-year-old city had been rocked by a terror attack, seven more blasts ripped through the walled city.

    Seventy-one people were killed, most in the blasts near the Hanuman temples. In two blasts outside the Chandpole temple, 25 people were killed, and 17 died outside Sanganeri Gate temple.

    Five of them were arrested and are in Jaipur Central Jail; three others are in Tihar Jail because they are accused in other serial blasts of 2008; two got killed in Batla House encounter in Delhi in September 2008; and three are absconding.

    2008 Malegaon blasts case: Mumbai court rejects NIA plea for in-camera proceedings

    The trial in the case began in December 2008. Eleven years later, on December 18, a special court in Jaipur will pronounce verdict in the case.

    The eight locations - Manak Chowk police station, Badi Chaupad, Kotwali police station, Tripoliya Bazar, Chandpole Hanuman temple, National Handloom in Jauhari Bazar, Chhoti Chaupad and Sanganeri Gate Hanuman temple - are within 2-km radius.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 11:53 [IST]
