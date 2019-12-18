  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    2008 Jaipur serial blasts case: 11 years on, four held guilty, one acquitted for killing 80 people

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Dec 18: Around eleven years later, a special court on Wednesday found four accused guilty on charges of conspiracy in connection with the 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blasts that had left nearly 70 people dead and 185 injured. However, one of the accused was acquitted by the court. Eight serial bomb blasts had rocked Jaipur on May 13, 2008. The four convicts - Mohammad Saif, Mohammad Sarwar Azmi, Mohammad Salman and Saifurrehman - were present in the court.

    2008 Jaipur serial blasts case: All 5 accused convicted for killing 80 people
    File photo

    "The court has acquitted Shahbaz Hussain because the allegation against him could not be proved. The rest four have been convicted under section 120 (B) of IPC for conspiracy," Suresh Vyas, amicus curiae for Hussain told, reporters. Hussain was accused of sending an email taking responsibility for the blasts.

    The Rajasthan ATS investigated the case and filed chargesheet against the five accused who were arrested. Mohammed Aariz was arrested by Delhi police, but the Rajasthan police didn't seek his remand from their Delhi counterpart.

    Burdwan blasts: 5 get 6 years in jail

    Five of them were arrested and are in Jaipur Central Jail; three others are in Tihar Jail because they are accused in other serial blasts of 2008; two got killed in Batla House encounter in Delhi in September 2008; and three are absconding.

      Nirbhaya Case: SC to pronounce verdict at 1 PM today and more news | OneIndia News

      2008 Malegaon blasts case: Mumbai court rejects NIA plea for in-camera proceedings

      The trial in the case began in December 2008. Eleven years later, on December 18, a special court in Jaipur will pronounce verdict in the case.

      The eight locations - Manak Chowk police station, Badi Chaupad, Kotwali police station, Tripoliya Bazar, Chandpole Hanuman temple, National Handloom in Jauhari Bazar, Chhoti Chaupad and Sanganeri Gate Hanuman temple - are within 2-km radius.

      More JAIPUR SERIAL BLASTS News

      Read more about:

      jaipur serial blasts convicted accused

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue