  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    2008 Assam blasts: NDFB chief, 9 others get life imprisonment

    By
    |

    Guwahati, Jan 30: The Guwahati Special CBI court has sentenced National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) founder and chief Ranjan Daimary and 9 others to life imprisonment in the 2008 Assam serial blasts in which 81 people had died.

    A special CBI court had earlier pronounced the sentence, two days after it convicted 14 in the case. The remaining four have served their sentence and paid fine in the case.

    2008 Assam blasts: Bodo outfit chief, 9 others get life sentence
    National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) chief Ranjan Daimary alias D R Nabla being produced at a court in Guwahati. PTI

    [2008 Assam blasts: CBI court convicts NDFB chief, 14 others which claimed 88 lives]

    In October 2008, at least 88 people were killed and over 300 were injured in six blasts across Assam.

    The others who have been convicted - all linked to NDFB - are: George Bodo, B Tharai, Raju Sarkar, Anchai Bodo, Indra Brahma, Loko Basumatary, Khargeswar Basumatary, Prabhat Bodo, Jayanta Bodo, Ajay Basumatary, Mathuram Brahma and Rajen Goyary. The prosecution appealed for death sentence for all.

    The 2008 serial blasts in Assam are believed to be one of the worst terror strikes in India which were carried out just a little less than a month before the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai.

    The CBI had earlier said RDX and ammonium nitrate and Trinitrotoluene (TNT) was used to trigger the blasts.

    Read more about:

    assam blasts ndfb

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue