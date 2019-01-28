  • search
    2008 Assam blasts: CBI court convicts NDFB chief, 14 others which claimed 88 lives

    New Delhi, Jan 28: A CBI court on Monday convicted 15 accused, including National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) chief Ranjan Daimary, in 2008 Assam serial blast. Daimary has been named as the prime accused.

    National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) chief Ranjan Daimary alias D R Nabla being produced at a court in Guwahati. PTI

    The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on January 30. Besides Daimary, the others convicted are George Bodo, B Tharai, Raju Sarkar, Nilim Daimary, Anchai Bodo, Indra Brahma, Loko Basumatary, Khargeswar Basumatary, Prabhat Bodo, Jayanta Bodo, Ajay Basumatary, Mridul Goyary, Mathuram Brahma and Rajen Goyary. The serial blasts were triggered by the NDFB on October 30, 2008 in Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon and Barpeta, killing 88 people and injuring more than 500.

    In October 2008, at least 88 people were killed and over 300 were injured in six blasts across Assam.

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 13:40 [IST]
