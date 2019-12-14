2006 arms haul case: Key SIMI member nabbed

  • search
    Bhopal, Dec 14: An alleged member of the banned organisation Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), wanted in a 2006 case of arms seizure in Maharashtra, was arrested from Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh.

    Aziz Akram Khan (40), also known as Ijaj, is resident of Burhanpur. He was wanted in a case registered in Thane against members of SIMI under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, said an official of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

    The ATS had recovered a large quantity of explosives and arms from the accused persons, he added.

    Ehtesham Siddiqui, one of the accused, was arrested in the July 2006 Mumbai train blasts case, he also said.

    After receiving a tip-off about Ijaj's whereabouts, Maharashtra ATS officials arrested him from Burhanpur's Pala Bazar area with the help of Madhya Pradesh ATS, he said.

    A local court has given Maharashtra ATS his transit remand and he will be brought to Mumbai, he added.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 14, 2019, 9:10 [IST]
