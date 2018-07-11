2005 Navy War Room leak case: Retd Captain gets 7-year rigorous punishment

New Delhi, July 11: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Court sentenced Captain (Retd) Salam Singh Rathore to seven years rigorous punishment in 2005 Navy War Room leak case. Other accused Commander (Retd) Jarnail Singh Kalra has been acquitted.

In February, the CBI closed the case against former captain of Indian Navy Kashyap Kumar, who was dismissed by the government in 2005 for being allegedly involved in the case. The CBI submitted its report quietly in a designated court and the Delhi High Court late last year, saying that "the investigation in respect of petitioner Kashyap Kumar has concluded and CBI has decided to close the case against him".

What is Navy War Room leak case?

The 2005 Navy War Room leak case involves leaking of over 7,000 pages of defence sensitive information from the naval war room and air defence headquarters, where serving officers passed on military secrets to unauthorized persons for financial gain.

(With PTI inupts)