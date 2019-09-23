  • search
    2003 jihad conspiracy case: Gujarat ATS arrests key accused on arrival from Jeddah

    New Delhi, Sep 23: The Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad has arrested one person in connection with the 2003 jihad conspiracy case.

    He has been identified as Abdul Wahab Sheikh and the ATS picked up when he was returning from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to Ahmedabad. The ACP Crime Branch, Ahmedabad, B V Gohil said that Wahab has been accused of providing financial support in the 2003 case.

    This was a conspiracy hatched to spread terror and eliminate leaders of the right wing outfits and other Hindu leaders. The crime brach had in 2003 lodged a case against 82 persons in connection with this case.

    All of them were accused of receiving help from the ISI and terror outfits, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

    JMB operative arrested in Chennai, more inroads into Burdhwan, Bodhgaya blast cases

    In 2016, two persons, Abdul Razak Abdul Rahim Sheikh and Mohammad Shakeel Sheikh were arrested on charges of supplying arms and ammunition to persons in Ahmedabad to avenge the Godhra riots.

    They had provided 10 arms and ammunition to Mahmood Sayed residing in Tokarsahi Pol and Farddebhai staying at Mastan Mohalla in Dariyapur. The accused also had a role in supplying arms in Bhusaval, Khandva and Surat," the ATS said.

