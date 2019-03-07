  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    2002 Naroda Patiya Riots: SC grants bail to Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi on medical grounds

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 07: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi, one of the convicts in the Naroda Patiya case.

    2002 Naroda Patiya Riots: SC grants bail to Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi on medical grounds

    Bajrangi is lodged at Sabarmati Central Jail since 2012 after being sentenced to 21 years in jail in the Naroda Patiya massacre case in which 97 people were killed by a mob during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

    The development comes weeks after the Gujarat government informed the Supreme Court, in reply to a bail plea that Bajrangi had filed last year, that he was "in bad shape".

    Also Read | What is the Naroda Patiya massacre case

    On 23 January, the Supreme Court had granted regular bail to four convicts in the Naroda Patiya massacre case - Umeshbhai Surabhai Bharwad, Rajkumar, Padmendrasinh Jaswantsinh Rajput and Harshad alias Mungda Jila Govind Chhara Parmar.

    The rioting occurred on 28 February, 2002, in the Naroda Patiaya area of Ahmedabad, where a mob had killed 97 people, most of them from a minority community.

    The massacre followed the torching of the Sabarmati Express at Godhra, which killed 59 people and triggering statewide riots.

    More bajrang dal NewsView All

    Read more about:

    bajrang dal supreme court

    Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2019, 15:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue