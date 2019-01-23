2002 Naroda Patiya Case: SC grants bail to 4 convicts

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 23: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to four convicts in connection with the Naroda Patiya riots case, described as one of the worst massacres in the 2002.

    The convicts, Umeshbhai Bharwad, Rajkumar, Harshad and Prakashbhai Rathod, are serving a 10-year jail term for arson and rioting. They were convicted by the Gujarat High Court.

    "The conviction order is debatable," the Supreme Court said while granting them bail on Tuesday.

    The killing of 97 Muslims took place in Ahmedabad's Naroda Patiya area on February 28, 2002, when a mob thronged in the locality and murdered them.

    The communal violence at Naroda was believed to be the largest single case of mass murder during the 2002 Gujarat riots as it accounted for the greatest number of deaths during a single event.

    In August 2012, a special court for SIT cases had sentenced 32 people, including former BJP minister Maya Kodnani, to life imprisonment. Reports inform that Kodnani was sentenced to 28 years of imprisonment. Another high-profile accused, former Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi, was given life imprisonment till death.

    According to a report by PTI, seven accused were given enhanced life imprisonment of 21 years, which they will serve after undergoing 10 years' imprisonment under IPC section 326 (causing grievous hurt). Remaining accused were given simple life imprisonment (14 years).

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 11:21 [IST]
