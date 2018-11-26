  • search

2002 Gujarat riots: SC to hear Zakia Jafri's plea challenging SIT clean chit to Modi today

    New Delhi, Nov 26: The Supreme Court will on Monday hear the plea of Zakia Jafri challenging the clean chit given by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) to Narendra Modi, who was then Gujarat Chief Minister, in connection with the 2002 post-Godhra riots.

    On November 19, a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar had deferred the hearing in the case by a week.

    Zakia, the wife of Ehsan Jafri, an ex-MP who was killed in one of the worst incidents during the riots, has challenged the Gujarat High Court's October 5, 2017 order rejecting her plea against the SIT's decision.

    On October 13, a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Deepak Gupta said the matter will be heard on November 19, as the court has not gone through the petition in detail.

    On February 8, 2012, the SIT filed a closure report, giving the clean chit to Modi and 63 others, including senior government officials, saying there was "no prosecutable evidence" against them.

    Ehsan Jafri was among 68 people who were killed at the Gulberg Society in Ahmedabad when a mob attacked it on February 28, 2002, a day after the S-6 Coach of the Sabarmati Express returning from Ayodhya at Godhra was burned, triggering the riots in Gujarat.

    Story first published: Monday, November 26, 2018, 9:11 [IST]
