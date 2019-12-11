  • search
    2002 Gujarat riots: Modi gets clean chit, Nanavati panel report says 'clashes were not organised'

    Gandhinagar, Dec 11: In a big relief for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers, Justice Nanavati-Mehta Commission has given him a clean chit in 2002 post-Godhra Gujarat riots.

    The Nanavati Commission report on the 2002 Gujarat riots was tabled in the state Legislative Assembly here on Wednesday. Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja tabled the report in the House, five years after it was submitted to the then state government.

    2002 Gujarat riots: Modi gets clean chit, Nanavati panel report says clashes were not organised

    Retired Justices G T Nanavati and Akshay Mehta had in 2014 submitted their final report on the 2002 riots - in which over 1,000 people, mainly of the minority community, were killed - to the then state chief minister Anandiben Patel.

    The commission was appointed in 2002 by the then state chief minister Narendra Modi to probe the riots, that took place after the burning of two coaches of the Sabarmati Express train near Godhra railway station, in which 59 'karsevaks' were killed.

