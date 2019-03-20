  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    2002 Godhra train case: Court sentences Yakub Pataliya to life term

    By PTI
    |

    Ahmedabad, Mar 20: A special SIT court in Gujarat on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment in the 2002 Godhra train carnage case. The court of Special SIT judge H C Vora convicted Yakub Pataliya based on submissions made earlier in the case by five other accused.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    Pataliya was arrested by the Godhra Police in January 2018, nearly 16 years after being booked in connection with the incident in which 59 'karsevaks' were burnt alive in two coaches of the Sabarmati Express. His trial was held at a special court set up at the Sabarmati Central Jail here.

    He was accused of being a part of the mob that torched the coaches of Sabarmati Express near the Godhra railway station on February 27, 2002, killing 59 'karsevaks' and triggering state-wide riots. Earlier, the special SIT court convicted 31 people in the case on March 1, 2011.

    It later awarded death sentence to 11 of them and life imprisonment to 20 others. However, the Gujarat High Court in October 2017 commuted the death sentence of 11 convicts to life imprisonment while upholding the punishment awarded by the special SIT court to 20 others.

    [2002 Naroda Patiya Riots: SC grants bail to Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi on medical grounds]

    The special court sentenced two men -- Farooq Bhana and Imran Sheri -- to life imprisonment in August last year and acquitted three others, identified as Hussain Suleman Mohan, Kasam Bhamedi and Faruk Dhantiya, all of whom were arrested after 2011. Eight accused in the case are still absconding.

    PTI

    More GODHRA News

    Read more about:

    godhra vibrant gujarat summit 2013 gujarat life imprisonment jail

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue