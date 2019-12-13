  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill UK General Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    2001 Parliament attack: President Kovind, leaders pay tribute to victims

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 13: President Ram Nath Kovind and Union ministers on Friday paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack. Eighteen years ago on December 13, terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) attacked the Parliament complex and opened fire killing nine people.

    2001 Parliament attack: President Kovind, leaders pay tribute to victims
    Image Courtesy: @AkashvaniAIR

    The victims included five Delhi Police personnel, a woman Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper, two Parliament watch and ward staff and a gardener. A journalist who was injured died later.

    All five terrorists were shot dead. President Kovind, in a tweet said, "A grateful nation salutes the exemplary valour and courage of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives while defending the Parliament from terrorists on this day in 2001. We remain firm in our resolve to defeat and eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

    Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted, "Today let us remember the martyrs who sacrificed their lives defending and protecting the Parliament of India from the terrorist attack." Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri saluted the bravehearts who lost their lives in the attack.

    "I join a grateful nation in paying tribute to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives to valiantly defend our parliament against a dastardly terror attack on this day in 2001. New India will forever remain indebted to them for their selflessness, fortitude & courage," he tweeted.

    In a message on Twitter, the Trinamool Congress paid tribute to the victims of the Parliament attack, saying, "Violence in any form is condemnable. Let us all strive for peace."

    "Today is the 18th anniversary of the attack on Indian Parliament. Solemnly remembering those who lost their lives on that day. My sympathies with those who were injured in the line of duty. Terrorism and violence have no place in a civilised society," West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

    More 2001 PARLIAMENT ATTACK News

    Read more about:

    2001 parliament attack ram nath kovind parliament

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue