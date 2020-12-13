2001 Parliament attack: Kovind, PM Modi remember cowardly attack on Parliament

Constitution hall to increased seating: New features of the new Parliament building

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 13: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said the nation gratefully remembers brave martyrs who laid down their lives defending Parliament on this day in 2001.

Nine persons, including eight security personnel, died in the attack by terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based outfits. All five terrorists were killed by the security forces.

“The nation gratefully remembers the brave martyrs who laid down their lives defending the Parliament on this day in 2001. While commemorating the great sacrifice of those defenders of the temple of our democracy, we strengthen our resolve to defeat the forces of terror,” Kovind tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to security personnel who lost their lives during 2001 Parliament attack. Today marks 19 years since the deadly attack on Parliament by terrorist groups linked to Pakistan.

"We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. We recall the valour and sacrifice of those who lost their lives protecting our Parliament. India will always be thankful to them," he tweeted.