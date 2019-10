2,000 ceasefire violations, 500 terrorists wait to infiltrate: Pakistan’s plans exposed

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 12: This year, according to officials, Pakistan has violated the ceasefire along the LoC over 2,000 times, leaving 21 Indians dead and scores injured.

India has repeatedly called upon Pakistan to ask its forces to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire agreement between the two countries to maintain peace along the LoC and the International Border.

The violations come in the backdrop of an report stating that nearly 500 terrorists are waiting in various training camps along the Line of Control in Pak-occupied Kashmir, looking for opportunities to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir.

2,000 and counting: Pakistan violates ceasefire once again

A top official said 200 to 300 terrorists are operating in the hinterlands of J&K to keep the region in turmoil with Pakistan's support.

"As far as terrorists operating within Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, 200 to 300 terrorists, who have come here, joined terrorists here," Northern Command chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh told reporters here.

Singh said this it in reply to questions about the number of terrorists operating in J&K and those in PoK ready to infiltrate into the country.

"Like this, nearly 500 terrorists are staged in terrorists' training camps in PoK and are ready to infiltrate into J&K," said Lt Gen Singh.

He said these figures keep changing as per their training schedule.

Since abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan violated ceasefire over 300 times

"Whatever be the number, we are capable to stop and eliminate them to ensure peace and normalcy in this region," he added.

The Army commander said it is always their endeavour to ensure peace and normalcy in J&K.

"But Pakistan keeps trying to do some mischief to disturb the peace here. Even today terror infrastructure is being run within Pakistan (by its forces and agencies). These include training as launching pad for terrorists to infiltrate into the country," he added.