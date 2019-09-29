2,000 and counting: Pakistan violates ceasefire once again

  • search
    New Delhi, Sep 29: Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said.

    The unprovoked firing from across the border started in Shahpur and Kerni sectors around 5.15 pm, prompting a strong retaliation from the Indian Army, he said.

    Representational Image

    There was no report of any casualty on the Indian side in the latest ceasefire violation, the spokesperson said.

    Post Pak drone intrusions, BSF sounds red alert along Line of Control

    This year, according to officials, Pakistan has violated the ceasefire along the LoC over 2,000 times, leaving 21 Indians dead and scores injured.

    India has repeatedly called upon Pakistan to ask its forces to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire agreement between the two countries to maintain peace along the LoC and the International Border.

