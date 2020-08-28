200 AIMIM leaders, workers booked for violating coronavirus lockdown in Bihar's Kishanganj

Kishanganj, Aug 28: With the number of coronavirus positive cases increasing, thepolice have booked as many as 200 leaders and workers of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) for violation coronavirus-induced lockdown in Bihar's Kishanganj district.

According to reports, the action was taken against the workers and leaders of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi headed AIMIM after they gathered in large numbers for a meeting near party office in Kishanganj in violation of the lockdown.

It is reportedly said that an FIR, naming four AIMIM leaders and rest unknown, has been filed on the basis of a written complaint by Circle Officer Samir Kumar.

Those named in the FIR included- Kishanganj district AIMIM chief Isahaque Alam, former Baisi MLA Rukmuddin, party leaders Abu Samad and Mazahrul Hasan- the CO said. The meeting was held on Wednesday near the party office in violation of the lockdown imposed in the state as per which any congregation, rally, procession and crowding of place have been banned, he added.